THIS WEEK: Government registers farmers to boost OWC – Independent

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THIS WEEK: Government registers farmers to boost OWC
In order to improve the services rendered by NAADS and Operation Wealth Creation, the government has decided to register farmers groups to put farmers be at the centre of the two organisation's activities. The creation of National Agricultural Advisory …

