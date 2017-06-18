THIS WEEK: Land wrangles rock Apaa, northern Uganda again

THIS WEEK: Land wrangles rock Apaa, northern Uganda again

The land wrangles in Apaa, Amuru district causing fierce clashes between the communities of Acholi in Amuru and Madi in Adjumani are like a bad dream that keeps coming back.

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has intervened in the latest flare up that has so far claimed four lives and left more than twenty badly injured. .

At the centre of the dispute is a 40 square kilometer piece of land in Apaa. Rugunda held meetings with leaders in Amuru before proceeding to the disputed land in Apaa trading center. He also later held meetings with Adjumani leaders in a bid to find solutions into the long standing dispute between the two communities.

The Apaa land conflict has a bloody history; in 2015 five people were injured in a shooting by security forces during a protest as the boundaries of Apaa parish were being opened.

The post THIS WEEK: Land wrangles rock Apaa, northern Uganda again appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

