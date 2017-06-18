THIS WEEK: National policy on exams in the works

THIS WEEK: National policy on exams in the works

Stakeholders in the education sector have agreed to formulate a national policy on learners’ assessment and examination system.

The policy will give guidelines on how to assess progress of learners to help teachers understand the learners’ abilities better. There have been complaints about the current model of education which only assess pupils and students during exam time.

The stakeholders met on a two day symposium at Royal Suites Bugolobi under the theme ‘current and future prospects’.

The symposium was organized by the ministry of education and the UK Department of International Development and it also aimed at gathering information to improve reforms in the assessment and exams in Uganda.

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo said some teachers no longer use results obtained from tests through the various assessments.

