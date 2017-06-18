THIS WEEK: Report exposes salary disparities among Uganda civil servants

A study report on salary disparities in public service released by the Equal Opportunities Commission has caused disquiet among civil servants sparking off another row for higher pay among those who feel they earn little compared to their counterparts with the same qualifications.

What has caused more controversy is that some officials earn almost ten times what their counterparts in ministries get.

The report also highlights a huge gap between the highest executives in government and their deputies. District chairpersons earn Shs2m, twice as much as their deputies.

The report also shows disparities among staff at public universities. For instance the highest paid official at Makerere University takes home an annual salary of Shs43m, the one at MUBS gets Shs86m per year while Busitema’s top official earns Shs75m per year.

The report also noted huge pay gaps between highest and lowest ranking officials in government parastatals. The Equal Opportunities Commission recommended the ministry of Public Service to fast-track establishment of a salary review commission.

Central Bank Governor Tumusiime Mutebile and URA Commissioner General Doris Akol are highest earners with monthly salaries at Shs53m and shs40m respectively.

