This woman’s cover of Ed Sheeran is the only pride anthem you’ll need – PinkNews

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment


This woman's cover of Ed Sheeran is the only pride anthem you'll need
A 20-year-old rapper and singer from Alabama has become an overnight sensation, after covering Ed Sheeran's 'The Shape of You'. Chika, who lives in Montgomery in the US, put together the cover as a 'pride anthem', swapping the British singers' lyrics

