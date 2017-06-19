Pages Navigation Menu

This YABATECH Student wants to take her Late Grandma’s Crayfish Business to the Next Level | WATCH – BellaNaija

This YABATECH Student wants to take her Late Grandma's Crayfish Business to the Next Level | WATCH
Queen Edet, a student of Yaba College of Technology tells the story behind her crayfish business, how she started, the challenges she faces and her plans for the future to Battabox. She mentioned that the Crayfish business isn't a survival mechanism

