Those calling me ex-convict are certified illiterates – Kemi Olunloyo

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Embattled journalist, Kemi olunloyo who just regained freedom from prison has called Nigerians ‘illiterates’ for calling her an ex-convict. According to her, she is not a criminal for spending 81 days in prison and not convicted of any crime. Miss Olunloyo had been locked up in the Port Harcourt prison for allegedly defaming Pastor David […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

