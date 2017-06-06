Those People Saying No To Biafra And ODUDUWA Are Making War Inevitable – Fani Kayode Blasts Shehu Sani
Former Aviation Minister has replied Senator Shehu Sani over his comment that “Those agitating for BIAFRA have not seen WAR”.Read Fani Kayode’s Reply To Senator Shehu Sani
Those that are saying no to BIAFRA and ODUDUWA are making WAR inevitable.
The post Those People Saying No To Biafra And ODUDUWA Are Making War Inevitable – Fani Kayode Blasts Shehu Sani appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!