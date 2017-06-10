Threat to Igbo: Group lauds Gov El Rufai for quick intervention

LAGOS, the National Chairman Non-indigene Cultural Association, Comrade Peter Anigbogu has commended the executive governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, for his quick intervention, over the threat to Igbo by Arewa youths with an ultimatum to leave Northern Nigeria before October 1, 2017.

Anigbogu made this known in a chat with Saturday Vanguard in his office recently. He described the Governor’s action as proactive measure that averted the heating up of the polity and ethnic unrest capable of plunging the Nigerian nation into another round of crisis and bloodshed, stressing that Nigeria is better as a united nation whose greatness is enabled in her rich cultural diversity.

