Threat to Igbos: I’m ready to Sacrifice the Last Drop of my Blood for Peace – Emir of Katsina

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, has said that Nigeria will continue to remain one in spite of its multi-ethnic diversity. Kabir made the statement on Friday at his palace in Katsina, when he addressed leaders of Igbo community and other Nigerians residing in Katsina State. “I am responding to the quit notice given […]

The post Threat to Igbos: I’m ready to Sacrifice the Last Drop of my Blood for Peace – Emir of Katsina appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

