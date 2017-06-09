Threat to Igbos: Northern Elders Forum Declares Support for its Youths

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has expressed its support for the call by the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups for Igbo to leave the region within three months, Punch reports. The spokesperson, Professor Ango Abdullahi expressed disappointment with the Northern Governors for not supporting the youth group and made it clear that the NEF is behind the […]

