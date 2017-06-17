Three children die after diarrhoea inducement by parents to get benefits in Borno

Three children have been confirmed dead at the Bulabulin Ngaranam Medical Clinic and several others hospitalized after their parents allegedly forced them to take water drawn from gutters and concoctions. According to reports, the parents did this so they can be given Plumpy nuts and other gifts donated by UNICEF and other agencies after their children developed fever […]

The post Three children die after diarrhoea inducement by parents to get benefits in Borno appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

