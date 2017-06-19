Three children reportedly killed as car rammed into a RCCG in Aba (Graphic photos)

Three Sunday School children were reportedly killed yesterday after a female driver lost control of her car and rammed into a Redeemed Christian Church of God at 103, Omuma road, Aba, Abia state, More graphic photos below…

The post Three children reportedly killed as car rammed into a RCCG in Aba (Graphic photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

