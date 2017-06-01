Three fear dead as hoodlums clash in Lagos Island

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

No fewer than three persons were feared died and scores sustained severe injured after hoodlums from Okesuna Street and Patey Street, Lagos Island, engaged in supremacy clash.

Vanguard gathered that the clash on Thursday was a renewed clash between hoodlums from both streets after their recent clash that left many injured.

It would be recalled that Area boys from Patey and Okesuna have been at loggerhead over supremacy for over five years.

It was gathered that while one feared person died yesterday, two others feared died on Thursday during the reprisal attack.

Sources hinted that one of the victims identified as ‘Osingin’ was alleged to have supported Okesuna Area boys against Patey.

And in retaliation, the miscreants from Patey allegedly attacked Osingin with Dane gun and machete cutlasses during their renewed clash.

Eyewitness narrated that Osingin, who was on his way home in company of friends, was allegedly ambushed at Oshodi by Patey hoodlums who shot at him.

When the information on his attack filtered in at Salu Court, hoodlums at Oshodi quickly gathered to rescue Osingin from Patey miscreants.

Sources disclosed that Osingin later died in a private hospital at about 6am while medical officials were removing bullets from his body.

“This news of his death, which spread like wildfire led to the reprisal attack by alien force combining of Oshodi, Okepopo and Salu court boys to invade Patey where they lynched terror in the area.

“It was during the reprisal attack that another two boys from Patey side were lynched to death and several others who were innocent residents’ sustained fatal injuries,” the source revealed

As at the time of filing this report, Policemen and military personnel were seen patrolling the area, while a Police source revealed that their detectives have been sent out to arrest some of the rioters.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Lagos Command, Olarinde famous-Cole, debunked the claim, saying “the axis is peaceful and I can assure you that business activities are ongoing.”

