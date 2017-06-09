Pages Navigation Menu

Three peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and eight others wounded when they came under sustained attack in Kidal in Mali’s troubled north, the UN said Friday. The camp “came under heavy rocket/mortar fire” and “a little later a position nearby was attacked” outside the base, the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said.  

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

