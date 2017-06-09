Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali attack – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali attack
Aljazeera.com
More than 100 soldiers have died in recent months in Mali, making it the most deadly United Nations mission to date. 09 Jun 2017 21:57 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social …
Three peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack: UN
3 UN Peacekeepers Killed in Attack in Northern Mali
Mali: Three UN peacekeepers killed in attack in Kidal
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!