Three Players Absent as Super Eagles Land in Uyo

To Begin Training Tuesday

Nigeria’s Super Eagles players have landed in Uyo on Monday ahead of this weekend’s 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Three players were however missing from the from the expected roster of 24 to hit the Uyo camp of the Super Eagles on Monday.

The ‘missing’ trio are newly wedded Elderson Echiejile and the duo of Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo.

There are expectation that the trio will hit the camp on Tuesday as the Eagles go full throttle in their preparations for Saturday’s game against the South Africans who are expected to land in Nigeria by Thursday.

The Nigerian players briefly assembled in Abuja after their friendly with Hawks of Togo in Paris before jetting to Uyo on Monday afternoon and immediately lodged at Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort.

Speaking on arrival, FK Austria Wien striker, Olanrewaju Kayode and Israeli-based forward, John Ogu expressed their happiness and reradiness for the training.

“Thank God for bringing us safely to Uyo….” Kayode wrote on Instagram. In his own reaction, Ogu is also thanking God for making the trip. “Just Arrived Uyo..Thank God for journey mercies !”

Nigeria engages South Africa 5 pm on Saturday at the Godswill International Stadium in Uyo for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers group opener.

