Throwback! Only True Fans of Skales Can Relate With This

Nigerian music star John Raoul popularly known as Skales started out his musical career as a rapper and he was at some point one of the most intelligent lyricists in Nigeria.

Fast forward to 2017, Skales has indeed proven to be a “Never say never guy” as transitioning from rapping to becoming an internationally recognized singer with 2 studio albums is an applaudable feat.

Celebrating the musical journey of the Skales, Vheektor Okpala shares a video of himself rapping effortlessly to the singers 2010 “Jimmy’s Jump Off Freestyle” and his popular rap single “Heading For a Grammy”.

Everyone who is an old Skales fan will get a nostalgia from this video.

