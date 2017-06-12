Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Throwback Photos: MKO Abiola Casting His Vote During June 12, 1993 Elections

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Today — 24 years ago, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola contested for June 12, 1993 elections and was ‘declared’ winner by many Nigerians as he had the highest votes, compared to his opponent.

The celebration of Abiola’s presumed victory lasted for two hours as Justice Bassey Ikpeme gave a ruling that the election should be stopped.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

However, MKO declared himself president in 1994 and was

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.