Throwback Thursday: Fela With His Pet Donkey Named “Yakubu Gowon”

Throwback photo of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti feeding one of his pets, Donkey, Yakubu named after General Yakubu Gowon. A crowd gathered around to watch Fela feed Yakubu, his pet donkey at Kalakuta Republic in Lagos in the 70’s. Source: Naija Helm

