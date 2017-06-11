Tidal waves kill Fisherman in Cape Coast – Ghana News Agency
Ghana News Agency
Tidal waves kill Fisherman in Cape Coast
Ghana News Agency
Cape Coast June 11, GNA – Kofi Mensah, a 52- year- old Fisherman was killed by strong tidal waves that swept along the coastal lines in the Cape Coast Metropolis on Saturday, June 10. The waves also destroyed more than 16 fishing boats and nets, …
