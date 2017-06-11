Tim Omotoso, Nigerian pastor accused of child sex abuse in South Africa denied bail

Nigerian pastor, Tim Omotoso, accused of child sex abuse and human trafficking, has been denied bail by the Magistrate’s Court at Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Omotoso, the televangelist pastor of the Jesus Dominion International church, Durban, has been held in jail since April 20. The court said there is a likelihood he would flee South […]

Tim Omotoso, Nigerian pastor accused of child sex abuse in South Africa denied bail

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

