“Time has come for FG to limit number of children per family” – Afe Babalola – YNaija

Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) has called on the Federal Government to create awareness on the need for families to limit the number of their children to two. He said this on Thursday while delivering the 2017 annual lecture series of the Faculty of …
