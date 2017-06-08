Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Timi Frank begs northern leaders to restrain youths over quit notice

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a bid to douse the rising tension in the country, the deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank yesterday appealed to the political, religious and traditional leaders of northern region to prevail on the youths of the region against statements and actions that could build up tensions across […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.