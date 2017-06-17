Timothy Weah Signs Professional Contract With PSG

Timothy Weah, son of George Weah, has rejected the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan to turn professional at PSG.

The 17-year-old is going to turn pro, with the club he joined 2014. Negotiations have been ongoing and an agreement has been reached, despite interest from elsewhere.

Weah has been courted by Chelsea and AC Milan, with a couple of French clubs, Lille and Monaco also wanting him.

However, PSG have avoided selling the forward, who has signed a three-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

He represented the States at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship earlier this year and is expected to be part of their squad at the Under-17 World Cup in India in October.

The post Timothy Weah Signs Professional Contract With PSG appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

