Tinubu must speak out, his APC sold Buhari to Nigerians – Adebanjo explodes

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has asked a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to speak out on alleged below-par performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The elder statesmen, who said Nigerians are suffering under the current ‘change’ government, also insisted that South West […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

