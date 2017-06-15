Tiote: Fans, Ivory Coast teammates storm Abidjan airport as body arrives [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Sports


Tiote: Fans, Ivory Coast teammates storm Abidjan airport as body arrives [PHOTOS]
Hundreds of fans and no fewer than twenty Ivory Coast players were present at Abidjan airport on Thursday to pay their respects as the body of football star Cheick Tiote, who died in China earlier this month aged 30, was brought home. Tiote, 30
