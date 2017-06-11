Tiote’s body to be flown home on Wednesday

All logistics have been put in place to fly Ex-Newcastle United star Cheick Tiote’s body to Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Tiote was a devout Muslim. He has two children with his first wife, Madah.[ During his time at Newcastle United, the couple lived in the village of Ponteland in Northumberland, and were married some time before his move to Newcastle.

On 29 September 2014, it was reported by the Newcastle Chronicle that Tioté had married a second wife, Laeticia Doukrou, in the capital of the Ivory Coast, Abidjan. The marriage had taken place before the start of the season.

In February 2014, Tioté launched a men’s fashion line called TIC, with designer Yusuf Abubakar

In an interview with the Newcastle Evening Chronicle, Tioté said he had nine brothers and sisters. Growing up in Abdijan, he gave up his studies at a young age, stating that, “Football has always been the biggest thing to me”

Meanwhile a service will take place in Beijing on Tuesday.

