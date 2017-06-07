Tiote’s son Rafael dons Newcastle shirt with ‘RIP Daddy’

Cheick Tiote’s young son has made a heartbreaking tribute to his late father by posing for a picture in a Newcastle United shirt with the words ‘RIP Daddy’

Three-year-old Rafael was born to the midfielder and partner Nikki Mpofu during Tiote’s six-and-a-half-year stay on Tyneside.

And following the tragic news of his dad’s passing on Monday, the youngster and his family visited St James’ Park to collect the special shirt.

The images of the child with his father have been widely shared on social media after they were posted on Tuesday, including by Rafael’s mum Nikki.

In two emotional tweets in the hours after news broke of Tiote’s death, she paid tribute to the former Ivory Coast international.

She wrote: ‘Just lost the love of my life. Rest in peace Cheiky’ and ‘What do I tell our son Cheiky? #RIPTiote’.

The 30-year-old passed away in China, where he had been playing for second division outfit Beijing Enterprises.

He was rushed to hospital at 6pm local time on Monday but was pronounced dead at 7pm.

Tiote turned himself into a cult hero during his time at Newcastle, thanks in the main to a stunning equaliser in a 4-4 draw with Arsenal.

He left in February for Asia after more than 150 appearances for the Magpies.

