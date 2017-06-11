Tiwa Savage, Annie Idibia Attend Freda Francis’ Push Party | Photos

CEO of Oasis Medspa, Freda Francis who recently announced that she is pregnant had her push party Sunday evening. The party was attended by superstar singer and mother of one Tiwa Savage, actress and mother of two Annie Idibia, along with friends and family. See photos below: Photo Credit: Instagram – @fredafrancis | @tiwasavage

The post Tiwa Savage, Annie Idibia Attend Freda Francis’ Push Party | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

