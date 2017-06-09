Tkinnuda Unveils “The Belle Collection” For The Sultry African Woman

Emerging Nigerian womenswear brand, Tkinnuda has unveiled its latest feminity-inspired collection appropriately tagged ‘The Belle Collection’, portraying a simplistic creativity that embodies feminity, sultriness, grace and boldness.

It serves a range of properly tailored fabrics ranging from a mix of crêpe, sheer lace, monochrome and Ankara prints to floral embellishments, while taking the African woman behind the desk to an evening night-out on a reserved yet stylish note, displaying a perfect mix of ease and effort. The collection is for the woman who is not afraid and also unapologetic about her freedom and desire to look sultry and outstanding without fear of judgement.

The Belle collection also features virtually all the leading fashion trends making waves at the moment. From stylish ruffles and wide legged pants to turbans and wrapped off shoulder dresses

Check out the collection below

Credit

Designer: @Tkinnuda_ng

Model: @Mz_nyra

Styling and Creative Direction: @thestyle_train for @Styledbybie

Makeup: @chloesmakeover

Photography: @Jk_studios

The post Tkinnuda Unveils "The Belle Collection" For The Sultry African Woman appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

