TMC launches Nigerian Tennis Majors – Vanguard

Jun 14, 2017


TMC launches Nigerian Tennis Majors
The Tennis Management Company, a Lagos-based sports marketing firm, has launched an ambitious plan to put Nigerian tennis on the global map, following its introduction of the Nigerian Tennis Majors to the national calendar, beginning from 2018.

