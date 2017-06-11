To beat competition, we’ll will continue to innovate — Revmatas, Samsung Director

To maintain market lead in the Mobile phone segment, Original Equipment Manufacturers, OMEs, must innovate. While consumers think that the edge of technology has been reached, a new and upgraded version is released by the device manufacturers. To be competitive, Mr. Emmanouil Revmatas, the Director and Business Leader, Information Technology and Mobile, Samsung Electronics West Africa in this interview with Emeka Aginam assured that Samsung will continue to listen to its consumers through innovation so as to beat competition:

How much farther can Samsung push the boundaries as innovation is endless?

Samsung will push the boundaries as far as our customers’ imagination can go, and further. With the Galaxy S8|S8+, we are driving narratives that inspire our target audience to think and act outside of the box , to do what they cannot do because anything is possible as long as you can imagine it.

How robust are the security features in the S8?

Security features on the Galaxy S8|S8+ are very robust. Samsung places a high premium on security in order to protect content in the devices. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ provide heightened security and privacy, with biometric authentication, including fingerprint scanner, iris scanning technology, and facial recognition so users can quickly and effortlessly unlock their Galaxy S8 or S8+, offering users more authentication options that can be used interchangeably.

How committed is Samsung to low-end Smartphone ?

Whilst the majority of our focus is now on the mid-range, high-end, and premium segments of the Smartphone market in Nigeria, we still provide value for the low-end Smartphone market. It is also important to note that the socioeconomic challenges in Nigeria over the last few years, especially with the devaluing of the naira, also impacted pricing. Nevertheless, we are committed to delivering the best Smartphone experience to our consumers across segments.

Success story

The truest competition ought to be with self. In this regard, whilst other players in a market space might rise or fall, being the best that you could ever be is the most guaranteed way to continuous and sustainable growth. Limiting innovation to competitors’ capabilities can lead to complacency and short-sighted innovation. You easily become blind to other possibilities. Samsung prides itself as a technology leader and our progress and success as a company has been built on our passion for excellence, pushing the boundaries for our customers, and relentless self-improvement.

Exceptional features that differentiate the S8 series from competing devices in its category

Exceptional features that differentiate the Galaxy S8|S8+ include the infinity display and bezel-less design, as well as the multitasking feature. Both devices also feature Super AMOLED display, allowing for clearer videos and images with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 (Quad HD). Both devices are also water and dust (IP68)-resistant. Users do not have to worry about getting the device damaged when dropped in water, as deep as 1.5 meters, for up to 30 minutes. There is hardly any other device in the premium category that stacks up to this powerful combination of features and advantages for the Nigerian Smartphone user in Nigeria.

Addressing battery life of Samsung devices

One complaint one regularly hears about smartphones is that the battery life is short. Considering the Nigerian environment, where power supply is a huge challenge, how well has Samsung taken the power situation on board, in the battery life of its devices?

Whilst it is now a fad for smartphone brands to pack physically large batteries into devices, usually bloating the size and impacting adversely on design and convenience, Samsung has continued to innovate to ensure longer battery life just by optimizing internal processes in the devices. The Galaxy S8|S8+, for example, is equipped with the world’s first 10nm AP which makes it possible for Apps to launch faster, battery life is longer, and power consumption is down 20%.

The Galaxy S8 series has upped the bar in the smartphone segment in terms of its rich features and functionality. So, what next?

You will have to wait and see what is next. Samsung will be listening to its consumers, as always.

