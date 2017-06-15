Toke Makinwa Advises Women To Stop Fighting Over Men, Fans React

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has an important piece of advice for ladies who fight over men. She shared the quote above via IG minutes ago and wrote; “Straight up 100%. Leave the battling and arguing for the boardroom ladies, leave his a*s, build you an empire and become a Boss!” Source: Instagram

The post Toke Makinwa Advises Women To Stop Fighting Over Men, Fans React appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

