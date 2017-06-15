Pages Navigation Menu

Toke Makinwa Advises Women To Stop Fighting Over Men, Fans React

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has an important piece of advice for ladies who fight over men. She shared the quote above via IG minutes ago and wrote; “Straight up 100%. Leave the battling and arguing for the boardroom ladies, leave his a*s, build you an empire and become a Boss!” Source: Instagram

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

