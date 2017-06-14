Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toke Makinwa reveals what she went through to get herself a Range Rover – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Toke Makinwa reveals what she went through to get herself a Range Rover
NAIJ.COM
When it became public knowledge that popular media personality and author Toke Makinwa had bought herself a Range Rover SUV, many wondered how she could afford such a luxury. The actual model of SUV she bought is not known but this hasn't …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.