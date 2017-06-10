Toke Makinwa, Waje, Adekunle Gold…celebrities join Nathaniel Bassey’s #HallelujahChallenge – TheCable
TheCable
Toke Makinwa, Waje, Adekunle Gold…celebrities join Nathaniel Bassey's #HallelujahChallenge
Many Nigerian celebrities are joining the Nathaniel Bassey's #HallelujahChallenge, which has been running on social media, for over a week now. Some of the Celebrities are Toke Makinwa, Waje, Kemi Adetiba, Adekunle Gold, Woli Arole, and Ubi Franklin.
Nigerian gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey is creating a wave with his #HallelujahChallenge
