Toke Makinwa’s advises ladies fighting over men (Read)

Media Personality, Toke Makinwa who recently wore a diaper for her dog and claimed it’s “menstruating” took to her Instagram page this morning to advise fellow ladies never to fight over men. She claimed that good men would never put you in the position of not knowing where you stand. She wrote: Straight up . Leave the …

The post Toke Makinwa’s advises ladies fighting over men (Read) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

