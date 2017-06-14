Pages Navigation Menu

Toke Makinwa’s advises ladies fighting over men (Read)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Media Personality, Toke Makinwa who recently wore a diaper for her dog and claimed it’s “menstruating” took to her Instagram page this morning to advise fellow ladies never to fight over men. She claimed that good men would never put you in the position of not knowing where you stand. She wrote: Straight up . Leave the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.