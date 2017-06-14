Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tolisso Joins Bayern Munich For €41.5 Million

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Olympique Lyon midfielder, Corentin Tolisso, beating Chelsea to his signature.

The France international cost Bayern Munich €41.5 million, with a five-year-contract agreed by the midfielder.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Tolisso primarily plays in midfield, but has shown how versatile a player he is after breaking into the first team at Lyon.

Tolisso expressed his delight at signing for Bayern, and also thanked his former club.

“I had a wonderful time at Lyon, and I’m very thankful for that,” he told Bayern Munich’s official website. “Now I’m really pleased to be at one of the best clubs in Europe. I have great aims for my time at FC Bayern. Today is a great day for me.”

The post Tolisso Joins Bayern Munich For €41.5 Million appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.