Tom Cruise Hints That ‘Top Gun 2’ May Get A Volleyball Scene – HuffPost
HuffPost
Tom Cruise Hints That 'Top Gun 2' May Get A Volleyball Scene
During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Tom Cruise served up a major hint about the upcoming sequel to “Top Gun.” “[There] may be a volleyball scene,” Cruise said to ET. “Maybe. I have not told anyone in the world as much as I've just told …
