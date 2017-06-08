Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tom Cruise Is Warming Up For The Second Top Gun With This Pilot Movie [Trailer]

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Fans of jeanpants and the 80s were pretty stoked to hear that Tom Cruise is on board for a follow up to Top Gun, and he recently confirmed that the title will be Top Gun: Maverick.

That one is quite some way off, though, which is why you should warm up with American Made.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Cruise plays legendary 80s drug runner and pilot Barry Seal, with the trailer having this to say:

Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.

Based on a true story, American Made co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays.

I’ve seen worse plane crashes:

This will be hitting screens in the US on September 29.

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.