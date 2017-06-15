Tom Cruise Unleashes His Fake, Leg-Slapping Maniacal Laugh In New Interview [Video]

Tom Cruise is still really, really weird – pass it on.

Ever since his Oprah couch-bouncing incident the world has been keeping a close eye on Tom’s maniacal laugh, and a number of movies exposing Scientology for the ridiculous fraud that it is haven’t helped his cause.

As part of the press tour ahead of The Mummy hitting cinemas (give it a miss, we say), Tom did an interview with BBC Radio 1.

Reporter Ali Plumb showed him some memes, #TomCruiseClinging, and it was enough to set him off.

The laugh / knee slap combo occurs from around the 2:30 mark:

Tom, we will still watch Top Gear: Maverick, but after that we’re parting ways.

