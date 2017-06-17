Tom Sykes Wins World Superbike Race – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Tom Sykes Wins World Superbike Race

Kawasaki's Tom Sykes won the first World Superbike race of the weekend after leader Chaz Davies crashed from the lead and championship leader Jonathan Rea ran into him. While Sykes went on to win the race on Saturday at Misano track, Davies retired …

