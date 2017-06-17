Tom Sykes Wins World Superbike Race – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Tom Sykes Wins World Superbike Race
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Kawasaki's Tom Sykes won the first World Superbike race of the weekend after leader Chaz Davies crashed from the lead and championship leader Jonathan Rea ran into him. While Sykes went on to win the race on Saturday at Misano track, Davies retired …
Davies suffers vertebrae fracture in crash with Rea
