Lesotho on high alert after PM-elect’s wife shot dead – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Lesotho on high alert after PM-elect's wife shot dead
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Lesotho security forces are on high alert as the country prepares for the inauguration of incoming Prime Minister Tom Thabane hours after the killing of his wife on Wednesday night. Lipolelo Thabane died following what appears to be a …
Lesotho PM Thabane 'devastated' by shooting of his wife
Incoming Lesotho Prime Minister's Wife Shot Dead – Police
Africa Live: Lesotho PM's wife killed ahead of inaguration, SA hit by taxi strike
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!