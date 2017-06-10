Pages Navigation Menu

President fires PG Tomana

The Herald

President fires PG Tomana
The Herald
Suspended Prosecutor-General Mr Johannes Tomana was yesterday fired for misconduct and incompetence after a tribunal set by President Mugabe to probe him recommended dismissal. Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

