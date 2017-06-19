Pages Navigation Menu

Tonto Dikeh Spotted On A Dinner Date With Founder Of Kokun Foundation

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

  Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and the founder of Kokun foundation, Olukokun Adepeju, have been spotted on a dinner date at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. Dikeh and Adepeju were seen in company of United Nations Ambassador for Peace, Okuwa Irene, having fun and dancing at the hotel. The actress shared photos and videos of herself …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

