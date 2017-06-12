Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-boyfriend, Michael Awolaja, Buys Fiancée, Deola, A Brand New Benz S500 (Photos)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The love between Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend Michael Awolaja a.k.a Malivelihood and his fiancee, Deola seem to be stronger at each turn, as he reportedly bought her a brand new Benz S500, rumored to be worth over one million naira. Here are photos of the happy lady alongside her man, and her new ride;  

The post Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-boyfriend, Michael Awolaja, Buys Fiancée, Deola, A Brand New Benz S500 (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.