Tony Bellew sends out warning to David Haye over proposed rematch

Sports Mole

Tony Bellew has insisted that he has "many options on the table" for his next fight and will not be held to ransom by David Haye. The 34-year-old is interested in a rematch with Haye, who he beat in 11 rounds at the O2 Arena in London three months ago.

Bellew Tells Haye Rematch Will Only Happen On His Terms Nigeria Today



all 3 news articles »