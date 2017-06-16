Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tony Bellew sends out warning to David Haye over proposed rematch – Sports Mole

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Mole

Tony Bellew sends out warning to David Haye over proposed rematch
Sports Mole
Tony Bellew has insisted that he has "many options on the table" for his next fight and will not be held to ransom by David Haye. The 34-year-old is interested in a rematch with Haye, who he beat in 11 rounds at the O2 Arena in London three months ago.
Bellew Tells Haye Rematch Will Only Happen On His TermsNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.