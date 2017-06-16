Tony Bellew sends out warning to David Haye over proposed rematch – Sports Mole
Sports Mole
Tony Bellew sends out warning to David Haye over proposed rematch
Tony Bellew has insisted that he has "many options on the table" for his next fight and will not be held to ransom by David Haye. The 34-year-old is interested in a rematch with Haye, who he beat in 11 rounds at the O2 Arena in London three months ago.
Bellew Tells Haye Rematch Will Only Happen On His Terms
