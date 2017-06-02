Too early for Nigeria to cut oil output –Barkindo – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Too early for Nigeria to cut oil output –Barkindo
The Punch
The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Dr. Mohammed Barkindo, has said it is too early to say when production caps should be imposed on Nigeria and Libya. Barkindo stated this on Thursday at an economic forum in …
Barkindo: Too Early for Oil Output Caps on Libya, Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!