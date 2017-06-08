Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Top Police Officers, Bureaucrats Named As Beneficiaries Of Bribe By Diezani To Compromise 2015 Elections – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Top Police Officers, Bureaucrats Named As Beneficiaries Of Bribe By Diezani To Compromise 2015 Elections
SaharaReporters.com
In a document tendered today by the EFCC before the Federal High Court in Lagos, the anti-graft agency stated that the then Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in Kwara State received N1m cash.
'How ex-Kwara police bosses, INEC officials shared alleged Diezani's bribe'Daily Trust
'How SAN Shared Allison-Madueke $115m To Security agents, INEC Staff'Leadership Newspapers
EFCC case: Court fixes July 7 to rule on Belgore's applicationNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Nation Newspaper –TheNewsGuru
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.