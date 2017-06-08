Top Police Officers, Bureaucrats Named As Beneficiaries Of Bribe By Diezani To Compromise 2015 Elections – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Top Police Officers, Bureaucrats Named As Beneficiaries Of Bribe By Diezani To Compromise 2015 Elections
SaharaReporters.com
In a document tendered today by the EFCC before the Federal High Court in Lagos, the anti-graft agency stated that the then Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in Kwara State received N1m cash.
'How ex-Kwara police bosses, INEC officials shared alleged Diezani's bribe'
'How SAN Shared Allison-Madueke $115m To Security agents, INEC Staff'
EFCC case: Court fixes July 7 to rule on Belgore's application
