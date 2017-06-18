Tottenham squad will struggle in the Champions League because they are ‘too young’, claims William Gallas – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Tottenham squad will struggle in the Champions League because they are 'too young', claims William Gallas
Daily Mail
Tottenham are facing another season of disappointment in the Champions League because their squad is too young and inexperienced for the rigours of top-level football, says William Gallas. Spurs will go straight into the group phase after their second …
William Gallas believes Tottenham are too young and will suffer in the Champions League
William Gallas: 'Tottenham Hotspur will struggle in Champions League'
'Tottenham are too young for the Champions League' – Gallas explains struggles
